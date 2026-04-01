You can’t experiment on people without telling them the risks.

That principle sits at the foundation of modern ethics. It shows up in medicine, research, and employment law. Before a surgery, a clinical trial, or a hazardous job, a person must understand what they are agreeing to. A simple “yes” is not enough. Consent only counts when it is informed.

Under federal law, for example, a doctor cannot perform a sterilizing procedure such as a tubal ligation on someone under 21, even if that person agrees. A young person cannot fully grasp the lifelong consequences of permanently giving up the ability to have children. The agreement may be spoken, but it does not qualify as informed.