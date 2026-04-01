Your Body, Their Lab: Ultra-Processed Foods and the Right to Bodily Autonomy
Is junk food packaging violating our right to informed consent?
You can’t experiment on people without telling them the risks.
That principle sits at the foundation of modern ethics. It shows up in medicine, research, and employment law. Before a surgery, a clinical trial, or a hazardous job, a person must understand what they are agreeing to. A simple “yes” is not enough. Consent only counts when it is informed.
Under federal law, for example, a doctor cannot perform a sterilizing procedure such as a tubal ligation on someone under 21, even if that person agrees. A young person cannot fully grasp the lifelong consequences of permanently giving up the ability to have children. The agreement may be spoken, but it does not qualify as informed.