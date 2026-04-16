K.P. is an 8-year-old girl who was sitting at home, learning on a laptop, nowhere near another child. The State of West Virginia decided she still had to be injected with vaccines for chickenpox, hepatitis-B, measles, meningitis, mumps, diphtheria, polio, rubella, tetanus, and whooping cough before she could log in. When her parents objected on religious grounds, the state expelled her.