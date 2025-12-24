The Gold Report

Neural Foundry
Dec 25

Strong piece on how censorship infrastructure operates transnationally. The detail about GDI's "risk" ratings being hardwired into ad platforms like Xandr is the mechanism most people overlook, it's not direct government bans but financial asphyxiation of outlets through advertiser guidance. I saw similar dynamics when working with small publishers a few years back; they'd get flagged by third-party "safety" tools and ad revenue would tank overnight, no recourse or transperancy about why.

