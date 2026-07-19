Flyover Conservatives with Dr. Gold: 'I Haven't Had Health Insurance in 20 Years - Here's Why'

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/133Flyover Conservatives with Dr. Gold: 'I Haven't Had Health Insurance in 20 Years - Here's Why'Dr. Simone GoldJul 19, 2026133ShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Gold ReportSubscribeAuthorsDr. Simone GoldRecent PostsDaily Dose: 'Ultra-Processed Foods & Informed Consent' with Dr. Peterson Pierre17 hrs ago • Dr. Simone GoldFiercely Vulnerable Podcast - Healthcare and Liberty with Dr. Simone GoldJul 12 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'Social Media Addiction' with Dr. Peterson PierreJul 12 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'Parents Awarded $1.5 Million' with Dr. Peterson PierreJul 5 • Dr. Simone GoldGoldCare Celebrates the Revolution!Jun 30 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'More Patients Equals More Prescriptions' with Dr. Peterson PierreJun 28 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'Major Free Speech Victory' with Dr. Peterson PierreJun 19 • Dr. Simone Gold